Here’s TCU’s 2021 football schedule. The Frogs won’t have a bye during Big 12 play.

TCU football will open its season on Sept. 4 against Duquesne. Bob Booth

TCU has set its 2021 football schedule ... and it won’t be easy.

The Big 12 announced conference games on Wednesday afternoon and the Frogs are the only program to play nine straight conference games without a bye. TCU opens the Big 12 season against Texas on Oct. 2 and will play a conference game every week through Nov. 27.

Here’s a look at the Horned Frogs’ schedule, which features seven home games. Kickoff times will be announced at later dates.

Sept. 4: vs. Duquesne, Amon G. Carter Stadium, Fort Worth

Sept. 11: vs. Cal, Amon G. Carter Stadium, Fort Worth

Sept. 18: Open

Sept. 25: vs. SMU, Amon G. Carter Stadium, Fort Worth

Oct. 2: vs. Texas, Amon G. Carter Stadium, Fort Worth

Oct. 9: at Texas Tech, Jones AT&T Stadium, Lubbock

Oct. 16: at Oklahoma, Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium, Norman

Oct. 23: vs. West Virginia, Amon G. Carter Stadium, Fort Worth

Oct. 30: at Kansas State, Bill Snyder Family Stadium, Manhattan

Nov. 6: vs. Baylor, Amon G. Carter Stadium, Fort Worth

Nov. 13: at Oklahoma State, Boone Pickens Stadium, Stillwater

Nov. 20: vs. Kansas, Amon G. Carter Stadium, Fort Worth

Nov. 27: at Iowa State, Jack Trice Stadium, Ames

Dec. 4: Big 12 Championship, AT&T Stadium, Arlington

TCU is coming off a 6-4 season in 2020. The Frogs were bowl eligible, but they had to back out of the Texas Bowl due to COVID-19 issues within the program.

Spring practices are expected to begin around March 15, coach Gary Patterson said last week, with tentative plans for a spring game on April 17 at Amon G. Carter Stadium.