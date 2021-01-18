TCU men’s basketball games postponed this week as Jamie Dixon tests positive for COVID

TCU men’s basketball will not play its scheduled games this week. Courtesy of TCU Athletics

TCU men’s basketball coach Jamie Dixon has tested positive for COVID-19.

Dixon made the announcement on social media Monday night, shortly after the Big 12 announced that it had postponed TCU’s games against Texas Tech and Texas this week.

“Following our team-wide testing, I was notified that I had tested positive for COVID-19,” Dixon said on social media. “I have begun self-isolation and look forward to continuing our season soon.”

The Frogs were scheduled to face No. 12 Texas Tech on Wednesday and No. 5 Texas on Saturday.

A source said the Frogs have fallen below the Big 12 threshold of having six players available, although the program is not on “pause.” The few players that are eligible to continue practicing will do so.