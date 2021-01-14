Behind Patterson’s energy and a young roster, TCU AD sets high expectations for 2021

TCU AD Jeremiah Donati (left) and football coach Gary Patterson (right) following a game. Courtesy of TCU Athletics

TCU athletic director Jeremiah Donati has high expectations for the 2021 football season. The Horned Frogs won five of their final six games in 2020, and Donati believes they should return to competing for a Big 12 championship — and possibly more — next season.

“We have set the bar high as a program and we expect to win a lot of football games,” Donati said. “Everyone understands that. We bring back a young, talented team. We bring back a lot of leadership and a lot of guys who are hungry for more success. I like the coaches we have and I like the plan in which they put forth in front of our guys — not just on the field but off the field. I expect us to compete for a Big 12 championship next year.”

TCU got off to a slow start in 2020, which can be attributed to a number of factors starting with staff changes. Coach Gary Patterson revamped his staff last offseason, bringing in longtime friend and former head coach Jerry Kill to oversee the offense.

Doug Meacham also returned to the staff as inside receivers/tight ends coach and took over play-calling duties from Sonny Cumbie. Bryan Applewhite was hired to coach running backs, and Jarrett Anderson moved back to coaching the offensive line.

With those coaching changes, the spring season was going to carry added importance. However, the coronavirus pandemic cut short spring practices.

Then, in fall camp, TCU quarterback Max Duggan was diagnosed with a heart condition that sidelined him for more than a month. TCU simply didn’t have the amount of on-field time in the offseason as expected and it led to a 1-3 start.

“Frankly, when you have a new staff and they haven’t had a chance to be around each other and really see how it’s all going to work, it will take time,” Donati said. “As the season went on, you started to see things really start to click. You won five of the last six and the chemistry seems very good. Those moves we were able to make on our staff at the end of last season look like they’re really helping the team.”

TCU led the Big 12 in rushing offense, and the passing game flashed at times. Defensively, the Frogs ranked fourth in total defense and allowed an average of 20 points a game in the final six games (no team scored more than 24 points against TCU in the final six games).

Donati also remains confident that Patterson is one of the top coaches in the game. TCU is 18-17 the last three seasons and, as Bill Parcells said, you are what your record says you are.

But the Frogs don’t seem too far off from turning the corner. They struggled with a number of injuries in 2018; they had several one-score losses in 2019; and, as stated, the slow start in 2020 can be attributed to a number of COVID-related issues.

“Gary has got as much energy as I’ve seen in my nine years here at TCU,” Donati said. “This year was hard on everybody and we’ve had to reinvent how to operate a football program in light of the pandemic. After the disappointment of last year, we were all excited to get back to the postseason so there is a sense of some unfinished business among the players and staff after not being able to play in the bowl game.

“We lost some key pieces, but we bring back a number of starters that have played significant time and made big plays for us. I know he’s really fired up about this group’s potential next year and is excited about the future of the program going forward.”