TCU’s Pro Wells is going pro, opting out of bowl game to focus on NFL career

TCU tight end Pro Wells is opting out of the bowl game to focus on an NFL career. Courtesy of Big 12

Pro Wells is turning pro.

The TCU tight end announced plans to forgo his final college season and enter the 2021 NFL Draft on Thursday night. Wells is opting out of TCU’s upcoming bowl game to focus on preparing for a professional career.

Wells has a team-leading three touchdown receptions this season. For the year, he had 13 receptions for 195 yards.

At 6-foot-4, 250 pounds, Wells has the build to play at the next level. As with most prospects, his draft stock will rise or fall based on how he performs in on-field drills and handles the interview process.

The 2021 NFL Draft is scheduled for April 29-May 1 in Cleveland.