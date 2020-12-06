‘My basketball IQ has always been high.’ TCU’s Miles isn’t playing like a freshman

TCU freshman point guard Mike Miles is off to a fast start early on in his college career. Courtesy of TCU Athletics

TCU men’s basketball coach Jamie Dixon had a simple message when asked about starting Big 12 play against Oklahoma Sunday with a limited nonconference season.

“It’s a no excuse season,” Dixon said. “We’ve got to become a no excuse ballclub, a no excuse program. That’s what we’re trying to become.”

That mindset extends beyond dealing with just COVID-related issues. Take freshman guard Mike Miles, for instance, who is off to a promising start early on in his college career.

Miles dismisses the notion that being a “freshman” should affect his play. He prides himself on his court awareness and savvy, playing more like an experienced veteran than someone who only has four games under his belt.

“My basketball IQ has always been high,” Miles said. “I’ve been playing point guard all my life, so I know how to do it, how to play it. My IQ is definitely above my years.”

Miles has backed that up with his play. He’s the reigning Big 12 newcomer of the week, winning the opening week award in a league that boasts newcomers such as Oklahoma State’s Cade Cunningham, who is being projected as the No. 1 pick in next year’s NBA Draft.

Miles won it after averaging 10.3 points, 3.3 rebounds and 2.7 assists over his first three games.

“It felt good being recognized so quickly and early into the season,” Miles said. “I was kind of surprised, I didn’t know I was getting an award but it definitely felt good when I learned I won.”

Against Northwestern State on Thursday, Miles continued showing promising signs. He had four assists, including one on an alley-oop dunk to Jaedon LeDee with 2:40 left that cushioned TCU’s lead to 72-60. The Frogs ended up winning 74-68.

It’s a small sample size but TCU and Miles are hopeful the early nonconference success carries into Big 12 play. Tip-off is set for 3 p.m. against OU at Schollmaier Arena.

“I am a freshman, but I don’t feel like I play like a freshman,” Miles said. “I’ve been playing the game a long time. Even though the game is harder at this level, I do feel like I’m ready. I’ve been preparing for it. I definitely feel like I’m ready to play point guard at this level.”

Miles joined TCU following a stellar high school career at Lancaster. He averaged 21.4 points, four rebounds, four assists and three steals as a senior on a Lancaster team that went 36-1 and reached the state tournament. Lancaster was the top-ranked 5A school before the UIL canceled the state tournament amid the coronavirus pandemic.

COVID has continued to disrupt basketball, of course, with the college season being delayed and a number of teams dealing with issues. TCU has had its share with Miles saying he’s already been on quarantine four times since arriving on campus.

“It’s definitely been hard coming in as a freshman, not knowing the plays and stuff,” Miles said. “It’s been hard, but I feel I’ve done good getting through it.”

Fortunately for Miles and TCU, the offensive game plan hasn’t been overly complex. After all, TCU hasn’t been able to practice with a full squad too often.

“All of our plays are pick and rolls, so it’s just me knowing when to score or when to throw it up, looking for the open guy,” Miles said. “ As a point guard, being able to come off the screen and being able to make plays, I love it.”

Spoken like a veteran.