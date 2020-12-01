Three TCU players started on Monday Night Football: How the Frogs fared in NFL’s Week 12

TCU football had plenty of interest in Monday Night Football this week.

There were three former Frogs in the starting lineups. Seattle had L.J. Collier starting at defensive end, while Philadelphia had Jalen Reagor at wide receiver and Matt Pryor at right tackle.

In the end, Collier and the Seahawks got the best of the Eagles with a victory.

Here’s a look at how all the Horned Frogs fared in Week 12:

Ben Banogu, DE, Indianapolis Colts: Inactive

Ross Blacklock, DT, Houston Texans: Blacklock had two tackles, playing 18 of 82 defensive snaps, in the Texans’ 41-25 victory over the Lions.

L.J. Collier, DE, Seattle Seahawks: Collier started at defensive end and had three tackles in the Seahawks’ victory over the Eagles. He played 29 of 71 snaps on defense.

Andy Dalton, QB, Dallas Cowboys: Dalton was 25 of 35 passing for 215 yards with one touchdown and one interception in the Cowboys’ loss to Washington Football Team. He played all 59 snaps on offense.

Jeff Gladney, CB, Minnesota Vikings: He had six tackles in the Vikings’ victory over the Panthers. Gladney played 62 of 65 snaps on defense and six snaps on special teams.

Jerry Hughes, DE, Buffalo Bills: Hughes had four tackles, including one-half sack and two tackles for loss in the Bills’ victory over the Chargers. He played 57 of 83 snaps on defense.

Joe Noteboom, OL, Los Angeles Rams: Noteboom started at left tackle and played all 62 snaps on offense in the Rams’ loss to the 49ers.

Matt Pryor, OG/OT, Philadelphia Eagles: Pryor started at right tackle, playing all 71 offensive snaps in the Eagles’ loss to the Seahawks on Monday night.

Jalen Reagor, WR, Philadelphia Eagles: Reagor finished with three catches for 11 yards in the Eagles’ loss to the Seahawks on Monday night. He played 43 of 71 offensive snaps.

Austin Schlottmann, OG/C, Denver Broncos: Schlottmann played one snap on special teams in the Broncos’ loss to the Saints.

Vernon Scott, S, Green Bay Packers: Scott had one tackle on special teams, with all 12 of his snaps coming on special teams, in the Packers’ victory over the Bears.

Ty Summers, LB, Green Bay Packers: Summers played 19 snaps on special teams as the Packers defeated the Bears on Sunday night.

Halapoulivaati Vaitai, OT, Detroit Lions: Injured reserve

Jason Verrett, CB, San Francisco 49ers: He had five tackles, playing all 62 snaps on defense, in the 49ers victory over the Rams.