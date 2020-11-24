Here’s how former TCU football players fared during NFL’s Week 11

Andy Dalton had his 25th career game with at least three passing touchdowns in helping the Dallas Cowboys knock off the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday.

Dalton made the plays — and passes — when he needed to most to keep the Cowboys alive in the NFC East race. Here’s a look at how all the Horned Frogs fared in Week 11:

Ben Banogu, DE, Indianapolis Colts: Inactive

Ross Blacklock, DT, Houston Texans: Blacklock had two tackles and one QB hit, playing 14 of 69 defensive snaps, in the Texans’ 27-20 victory over the Patriots.

L.J. Collier, DE, Seattle Seahawks: Collier had one sack, playing 24 of 67 defensive snaps as a starting defensive end, in the Seahawks’ victory over the Cardinals.

Andy Dalton, QB, Dallas Cowboys: Dalton was 22 of 32 passing for 203 yards with three touchdowns and one interception in the Cowboys’ victory over the Vikings.

Jeff Gladney, CB, Minnesota Vikings: He had five tackles in the Vikings’ loss to the Cowboys. Gladney played all 66 snaps on defense and five snaps on special teams.

Jerry Hughes, DE, Buffalo Bills: Bye

Joe Noteboom, OL, Los Angeles Rams: Play the Buccaneers on Monday night.

Matt Pryor, OG/OT, Philadelphia Eagles: Started at right guard, playing all 68 snaps on offense in the Eagles’ loss to the Browns.

BLACK FRIDAY SALE Get unlimited digital access for only $20 for 1 year CLAIM OFFER

Jalen Reagor, WR, Philadelphia Eagles: Reagor had four catches for 52 yards on five targets in the Eagles’ loss to the Browns.

Austin Schlottmann, OG/C, Denver Broncos: Schlottmann played 10 snaps on offense and four on special teams in the Broncos’ victory over the Dolphins.

Vernon Scott, S, Green Bay Packers: Scott played 14 snaps on special teams in the Packers’ loss to the Colts.

Ty Summers, LB, Green Bay Packers: Summers had one tackle on defense and assisted on another special teams tackle in the Packers’ loss to the Colts. He played three snaps on defense and 26 snaps on special teams.

Halapoulivaati Vaitai, OT, Detroit Lions: Vaitai started at right guard, playing 24 of 56 snaps on offense.

Jason Verrett, CB, San Francisco 49ers: Bye