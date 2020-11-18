TCU’s Desmond Bane hoping to land early in NBA Draft. This team could be a perfect fit.

Former TCU star Desmond Bane would be more than happy to continue his basketball playing days in the Dallas-Fort Worth area.

Bane has met with the Dallas Mavericks and could be an option with the Mavs holding two picks in Wednesday’s NBA Draft, one in the first round (18th overall) and one in the second round (31st overall).

Asked if joining the Mavs would be a dream scenario, Bane said: “No question. Dallas is a second home to me. I’m comfortable and know my way around there.”

Bane then joked about the favorable real estate prices in the area compared to other NBA markets before mentioning the thrill of potentially teaming up with superstar Luka Doncic.

“Being able to play with someone like Luka Doncic, who makes the game easier for everyone around him, is something that I’d be extremely interested in,” Bane said.

Bane went on to say that he and the Mavs “fit like a glove” as far as on-court philosophies.

“I feel like I fit their system and their scheme perfectly,” he said. “I know they are looking for wings who can shoot the ball, have a defensive mindset and a willingness to guard. I feel like I fit the mold.”

Bane should fit the mold for a number of teams.

This is a guy who was part of more TCU victories (84) than anyone else in program history. He never missed a game in his college career and, more impressively, missed only one non-summer practice (sickness).

He made more 3-pointers (249) than anyone too. Last season, Bane led the Big 12 in 3-point field goal percentage at 44.2% (92 for 208). He also led the league in 20-point games with 12 games.

All-access digital subscription Connect to local news for just $1 a month for 3 months VIEW OFFER

With that being said, Bane feels he’s at the top of this year’s shooting guard class, which includes possible No. 1 overall pick Anthony Edwards out of Georgia.

“I think as far as providing value, I’m right there at the top,” Bane said. “I feel like I am one of those guys that you can plug-and-play right away and will see benefits from early on in my career.”

TCU coach Jamie Dixon described Bane as a player “coaches will love coaching and players will love playing with.”

“That’s about as good a statement as you can make about a player and his future,” Dixon said. “Somebody is going to get a great teammate who will make a positive impact on their roster.”

Dixon feels the NBA has gravitated toward players with Bane’s assets, too. He mentioned the Miami Heat and their success with guards such as Tyler Herro and Duncan Robinson.

“Des has become a great shooter,” Dixon said, “And I think the game has gone more and more that way.”

Dixon has coached a number of NBA players, including last year’s 11th overall pick Cameron Johnson at Pittsburgh. Dixon’s other first-round pick was Steven Adams, who went 12th overall to the Oklahoma City Thunder in 2013.

Bane is expected to join that group as 11 media outlets have projected him as a first-round talent.

If Bane goes in the first round, he’ll join Kurt Thomas (10th overall to the Miami Heat in 1995) as TCU’s only first-round picks. He’ll be the first TCU player drafted since Lee Nailon in 1999 (second round pick by the Charlotte Hornets).

For Bane, regardless of where he goes, it’ll be a surreal moment. TCU was his only Power Five offer coming out of Seton Catholic in Richmond, Indiana.

He’s since developed into one of the best shooting prospects with a promising professional career ahead of him.

“It’ll be big regardless of whether I get picked in the first round, get picked in the second round, whatever my path is to the NBA is,” Bane said. “I feel like a lot of people will be excited and thrilled for me.”

Bane’s draft night plans include being at home in Richmond with his family and friends. They’ll watch the draft in the living room before heading to a nearby pub that will be open only to Bane and his party to celebrate the occasion.

Bane is excited for the night even though it’s taken longer than expected to get here amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The draft was originally scheduled for June 25, which happens to be Bane’s birthday, but was pushed back to October and then again to Wednesday night. It’s gone to a virtual format, as well, being originated from ESPN headquarters in Bristol, Connecticut, rather than at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.

Bane’s taken it all in stride. After all, training and working out in the Miami area the past few months has helped soften any sort of disappointment.

“The process has been a little bit different given the fact that it was almost eight months long,” Bane said. “The draft originally was supposed to be on my birthday and that would’ve been a good present. It’s been drug out, but there’s worse places to be than Miami of course. I was down there with great people. My agency is full of hard-working, humble, great people. It was a good experience for me.”

The NBA Draft airs at 7 p.m. Wednesday on ESPN.