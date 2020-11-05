TCU football vs. Texas Tech Red Raiders: Kickoff time, TV, line, prediction

TCU junior Taye Barber is leading the team in receiving through the first five games. Bob Booth

Gary Patterson isn’t blaming the coronavirus pandemic for TCU’s home struggles this season.

The Horned Frogs haven’t played great at home for the last couple of years, Patterson said, not just this season with limited capacity crowds. Either way, the Frogs are 0-3 in Fort Worth and 2-0 away from home. This is the program’s worst home start since beginning 0-4 during the program’s 1-10 season in 1997.

“We’ve got to find a better way to do it,” Patterson said. “The whole group — we have to have more energy.”

TCU hopes to find that much-needed energy against Texas Tech on Saturday afternoon. The Horned Frogs are riding some momentum following a victory at Baylor last weekend.

That is one of the storylines going into Saturday’s game. Here’s what you need to know going into it:

The details

Kickoff: 2:30 p.m. Saturday

Where: Amon G. Carter Stadium, Fort Worth

Records: TCU (2-3, 2-3 Big 12), Texas Tech (2-4, 1-4)

TV: FS1 (Eric Collins, Ben Leber)

Radio: WBAP/820 AM, Sirius 135, XM 199 (Brian Estridge, John Denton, Landry Burdine)

Spanish Radio: KFZO/99.1 FM (Miguel Cruz, Elvis Gallegos)

The line: TCU by 9 (over/under 61), per VegasInsider.com’s consensus line on Wednesday

Did you know?

Texas Tech has the edge in the all-time series 32-27-3. The first meeting was in 1926, a 28-16 victory by TCU. ... The road team has won six of the eight games since TCU joined the Big 12 in 2012. ... Tech is averaging 31.5 points a game, while TCU is averaging 25.6 points. ... TCU is 117-5 when allowing 17 points or fewer in the Gary Patterson era. ... TCU will have a limited capacity crowd (12,000 in the 46,000-seat venue) due to COVID-19 protocols.

Prediction

TCU played its best half in the first half against Baylor, and then avoided a meltdown in the second half on Saturday. The Frogs finally put it together for an entire game, thanks in part to the Red Raiders having the worst pass defense in the Big 12. TCU 37, Texas Tech 20.