TCU’s Patterson isn’t a fan of Big 12’s perception hinging on Texas and Oklahoma success

Oklahoma has lost two straight games and is out of the Top 25 rankings for the first time since September 2016. Texas tumbled out of the Top 10 and to No. 22 following a loss to TCU on Saturday.

With the league’s two flagship programs reeling going into the annual Red River Showdown, the general belief is the Big 12 is in the midst of a down year. The conference is in jeopardy of being left out of the College Football Playoff mix, much like it was in 2014 when TCU and Baylor were co-Big 12 champions.

That notion doesn’t sit well with TCU coach Gary Patterson.

“It really bothers me that we’ve based everything that whether our league is good or bad or not on whether Oklahoma and Texas are good,” Patterson said on the league’s coaches teleconference Monday. “To be honest with you, we have a lot of good football teams and we always have had a lot of good football teams. Going forward, we just need to keep improving our league from top to bottom and keep doing the things we need to do.”

Patterson went on to say that he wouldn’t categorize Texas a “struggling” program. The Longhorns won their first two games and were No. 9 in the country going into last week’s game against TCU.

And Texas had a chance to win it late, but fumbled away what could have been the go-ahead score at the 1-yard line.

“They came within a fumble of beating us and being 3-0,” Patterson said. “I wouldn’t count them out quite yet.”

As the conference as a whole, Oklahoma State is the only remaining unbeaten and the highest-ranked program at No. 10. Texas is No. 22 and Iowa State is No. 24. Kansas State, TCU and Oklahoma are among the schools receiving votes.

K-State and TCU meet this Saturday in Fort Worth. Kickoff is set for 3 p.m. at Amon G. Carter Stadium.

