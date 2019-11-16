TCU

Live updates: TCU, Texas Tech tied with an eye on bowl eligibility

TCU and Texas Tech are both 4-5 overall and 2-4 in the Big 12 when they meet at 11 a.m. Saturday at Jones Stadium in Lubbock.

Both are trying to reach bowl eligibility. A loss would be catastrophic. The Red Raiders beat the Horned Frogs 17-14 a year ago in Fort Worth. The Frogs have won the past meetings in Lubbock, including 27-3 in 2017.

Follow all of the scores, news and updates right here from the reporters on the scene in Lubbock.

