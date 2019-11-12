TCU’s Patterson, Bolisomi address questionable holding call at end of Baylor game

It didn’t come down to just one play, but TCU coach Gary Patterson wasn’t overly pleased with a holding call late in the Frogs’ 29-23 triple-overtime loss to Baylor on Saturday.

Patterson revisited the play during his media luncheon on Tuesday, saying the Big 12 informed him officials shouldn’t have made the call.

Officials called holding on TCU right tackle David Bolisomi on a third-and-goal from the Baylor 4 in the third overtime. Bolisomi appeared to grab Baylor defensive tackle James Lynch’s jersey, negating what would have been a 2-yard run by Darius Anderson.

“I asked them about two different calls, one of us and one of them, and said both of them shouldn’t have been a call. [One] being the holding that moved us back to the 14-yard line,” Patterson said on Tuesday. “My biggest thing was if you’re going to call it at that time of the ball game … but as a general rule, as they know, I don’t send in. I don’t send in very much stuff. Just for the simple reason is I think it ends up being more of a negative than it does being positive. You better have a really, really, really good reason why you want to talk to the head of officials.”

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Bolisomi also addressed the holding call, making no excuses for it. As a senior, he took ownership for his mistake and knows he shouldn’t put officials in a position where they can make that kind of call.

“For me, it’s disappointing on my part,” Bolisomi said. “That’s not the standard I set for myself, not the standard that [O-line coach Chris Thomsen] calls for myself. When you get the ball out there, your job is to make sure you give your guys the best chance and the ref called it.

“I shouldn’t have even been in a position to make him question that. That’s on me. Again, that’s disappointing on me. My job is to make sure that never happens again.”

TCU failed to score and extend the game after that. True freshman quarterback Max Duggan scrambled for a 1-yard gain on third-and-goal from the Baylor 14, and then threw a game-ending interception on fourth down.

TCU had a first-and-goal from the Baylor 1 two plays before the holding penalty. Much like senior left guard Cordel Iwuagwu said after the game, Bolisomi acknowledged that the Frogs should have scored in that situation.

“Cordel said it best — that’s our job,” Bolisomi said. “When it’s there, our job is to — whichever way is possible — to get us through that line. When you don’t do that, that means you haven’t done your job and that’s not acceptable for us. Forces us to get back to the drawing board and like Coach Thomsen told me after the game, it’s time to come back to work and make sure that doesn’t happen again.”

TCU ended up being called for a season-high 11 penalties that cost it 125 yards on the day. Baylor was called for 10 penalties that cost it 67 yards.

TCU (4-5, 2-4 Big 12) travels to Texas Tech on Saturday. Kickoff is set for 11 a.m. in Lubbock.