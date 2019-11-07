Former TCU quarterback Trevone Boykin in jail accused of violating bond conditions

Trevone Boykin, a former Texas Christian University quarterback who played professionally with the Seattle Seahawks, was back in jail on Wednesday after violating conditions of his bond, according to court records.

One of Boykin’s bond conditions requires him to wear and maintain an electronic monitoring device, and twice he neglected to properly charge that device, causing it to shut down, according to court records.

Boykin, 26, was in the Tarrant County Jail on Thursday and either bond had not been set or bond was being withheld, jail records showed. Prosecutors recommended that his bond amounts be increased from a total bond of $60,000, court documents show.

Boykin was accused of domestic violence by a girlfriend, Shabrika Bailey, who alleged that Boykin broke her jaw during an argument in March 2018.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Mansfield police arrested Boykin on suspicion of aggravated assault with serious bodily injury. Boykin denied the allegations and posted bond, but the Seahawks released him shortly after.

Boykin’s case is still pending, according to the Tarrant County Criminal District Attorney’s Office.

That was not the first time Boykin has been in the news for off-field trouble. At the end of his senior season, Boykin was arrested in San Antonio after he allegedly punched a police officer in a bar fight on Dec. 31, 2015, two days before TCU was to play in the 2016 Alamo Bowl.

He pleaded no contest to a charge of resisting arrest in June 2016 and received one year of deferred adjudication probation.

Boykin was also arrested in March 2017 following an incident in which he was a passenger in a car that hit the Sidebar Bar in Dallas, also hitting seven people on a sidewalk. He was arrested on suspicion of possession of marijuana and public intoxication, according to Dallas County Jail records.

Boykin ended his career at TCU as the holder of several Horned Frogs records: career passing yards (10,728), completions (830) and pass attempts (1,356), as well as the single-season record for passing yards (3,901).

He went on to play two seasons in the NFL with the Seattle Seahawks (2016-17). Boykin appeared in five games during the 2016 season, going 13-of-18 passing for 145 yards with one touchdown and one interception.

This story includes information from Star-Telegram archives.