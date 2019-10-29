Bengals birthday gift to TCU great Andy Dalton? You’re benched

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Andy Dalton speaks at a news conference after an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams, Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019, at Wembley Stadium in London. (AP Photo/Tim Ireland) AP

Former TCU great Andy Dalton turned 32 on Tuesday.

The Cincinnati Bengals apparently aren’t concerned with that. They benched the veteran today after an 0-8 start, according to multiple reports.

Dalton, who led TCU to a perfect, 13-0 Rose Bowl-winning season in 2010, has been the Bengals starter since 2011. He has started 128 of the Bengals’ past 136 games. He missed three games in 2015 and five games in 2018 with injuries.

Rookie Ryan Finley will start Nov. 10 against the Baltimore Ravens. Finley was drafted in the fourth round in April out of North Carolina State.

The Bengals have a bye week.

Dalton has thrown for 30,352 yards, second only to franchise leader Ken Anderson. Dalton and Anderson are tied for the franchise lead with 197 touchdown passes. He has a career quarterback rating of 88.

The Bengals’ offense has struggled to score this season. Dalton has nine touchdown passes and eight interceptions His completion percentage of 60.4 is near the bottom of the league.

Dalton led Cincinnati to the playoffs the first five years in the league but each time the Bengals lost in the wild card round. They’ve had three consecutive losing seasons, including 6-10 in 2018.

