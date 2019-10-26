TCU
Live updates: Texas Longhorns vs. TCU Horned Frogs
The TCU Horned Frogs are 5-2 against the Texas Longhorns since joining the Big 12 in 2012.
The teams play at 2:30 p.m. Saturday at Amon G. Carter Stadium. The game airs on FOX (KDFW/Ch. 4 in DFW)
The No. 15 Longhorns (5-2, 3-1 in the Big 12) won last season 31-16 in Austin, but the Horned Frogs (3-3, 1-2) won the previous four meetings.
Texas is coming off a 50-48 win over Kansas but needed a last-season field goal to do it. TCU lost at Kansas State 24-17.
Follow all of the scores, news and updates right here from the TCU and Texas reporters on the scene.
