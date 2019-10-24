TCU postpones ‘Schollmaier Live’ featuring Shaquille O’Neal after death of sister

TCU has postponed its preseason basketball event, ‘Schollmaier Live,’ that was scheduled for Friday night.

The headliner of the event, basketball Hall of Famer Shaquille O’Neal, could not make it following the death of his sister, Ayesha Harrison-Jex, on Thursday.

A makeup date is unknown at this point.

TCU athletic director Jeremiah Donati issued the following statement: “Our Schollmaier Live event on Friday featuring Shaquille O’Neal has been postponed due to a family emergency. On behalf of the entire TCU community, our hearts go out to Shaq and his family as we keep them in our thoughts and prayers.

Good evening everyone...here is an update on tomorrow night’s Schollmaier Live event. pic.twitter.com/S330St2Uzx — Jeremiah Donati (@JDonati_TCU) October 25, 2019

“Due to the very sensitive nature of this situation, more information will be available at a later date about potentially rescheduling the event. Thank you for your patience and understanding.”