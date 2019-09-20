Can Oklahoma State upset Texas? What’s the final score of TCU-SMU? Our Week 4 picks ...

Frog Talk with Drew Davison and Mac Engel TCU beat writer Drew Davison and columnist Mac Engel answer questions and get story ideas from Frogs fans about the upcoming football season. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK TCU beat writer Drew Davison and columnist Mac Engel answer questions and get story ideas from Frogs fans about the upcoming football season.

This weekend marks the official start of Big 12 league play.

West Virginia is at Kansas, and Oklahoma State is at Texas to kickoff league play. With that, let’s get right into our picks for this week --

Iowa State 38, Louisiana-Monroe 31: The Cyclones are heavy favorites over ULM, but this feels like it’ll be closer than expected. ULM pulled off the upset at Florida State earlier this month, and stays within striking distance at Iowa State.

TCU 34, SMU 23: SMU stays in it early on, but TCU is the more talented team. The Frogs pull away late to win by double digits.

West Virginia 27, Kansas 26: These two teams have looked good and bad early on this season. Who knows what happens in this? We’ll take the Mountaineers.

Bayor 41, Rice 10: The Bears will get off to a 3-0 start with lopsided victories. But nobody will know how good Baylor is until it opens Big 12 play against Iowa State on Sept. 28.

Texas 45, Oklahoma State 38: This should be a high-scoring affair and we’ll take the Longhorns at home.

Bonus pick

Texas A&M 28, Auburn 24: Bo Nix is going to be special, but he won’t fare well in his first true road game at Kyle Field. Kellen Mond and the Aggies get a big-time win.