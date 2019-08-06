Arlington Martin grad, TCU freshman leaves legacy at FW Junior Girls Golf Championship

Executive Director of The First Tee Kevin Long celebrates Arlington Martin grad Trinity King King, who is headed to TCU, made history by winning the 6A state title in May. She made more history in July by winning her fourth title at the Fort Worth Junior Girls Golf Championship. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK King, who is headed to TCU, made history by winning the 6A state title in May. She made more history in July by winning her fourth title at the Fort Worth Junior Girls Golf Championship.

Winning the same golf tournament three of the past four years is incredible.

Winning it four of five years is downright legendary.

Trinity King, who won the Class 6A state title at Arlington Martin in May, captured her four championship trophy in five years at the Fort Worth Girls Junior Golf Championship on July 18.

King shot a 71-62-70-72 for a four-day total of 275.

“I’m always so comfortable playing in this tournament because it’s here at home and I’m surrounded by people who have known me since I was eight,” said King, who will continue her career at TCU. “I have grown up with them and they’ve given me so much support. I’m so grateful for my years in the city tournament.”

First round was at Diamond Oaks Country Club (North Richland Hills); second round was at Squaw Creek (Willow Park); third round was at Mira Vista Country Club (Fort Worth); and the final round was at Colonial Country Club (Fort Worth).

King shot a 274 last season, including a 61 during Round 1.

“I won wire-to-wire, however I did struggle on Day 1 when I shot 1-over,” she said.

Trinity King won her 4th championship in 5 years at the Fort Worth Junior Girls Golf Championship. Sarah King Courtesy

King had a couple nice saves at Diamond Oaks, including a tap-in birdie on the 15th hole. She nearly made eagle from the fairway. She also made a solid par from the trees on the 8th.

King, who will move into TCU on Aug. 14, tied the tournament record with four titles. The other two women to win, Angela Stanford and Rae Rothfelder, went on to be TCU All-Americans.

“I believe my legacy will add on to the already rich and extensive history that this tournament holds. Marty Leonard, the daughter of the man who founded this tournament, was out there every year, to watch us girls and to present the awards,” she said. “This tournament has helped me grow into the person I am today, on and off the course.”

King made the trip to the UIL state tournament for the fourth time and finished with a two-day total 5-under to become the first male or female golfer to win state in program history.

She went undefeated during the 2018-19 season.

“I still look back at those pictures and videos because I’m still in awe of it all. My entire senior year was such a great time for me, in golf and in life. I made countless memories with my team and all my friends along the way,” King said.

King’s next stop before TCU is the United States Golf Association Women’s Amateur Championship at Old Waverly Golf Club in West Point, Mississippi.