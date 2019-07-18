TCU football: Tracking what Frogs are on preseason watch lists

TCU WR Jalen Reagor’s goal for the 2019 season: ‘I want to win the Biletnikoff’ TCU wide receiver Jalen Reagor has high expectations after reaching the 1,000-yard mark as a sophomore. Reagor is eyeing the Biletnikoff Award next season, which is given to the nation's top receiver. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK TCU wide receiver Jalen Reagor has high expectations after reaching the 1,000-yard mark as a sophomore. Reagor is eyeing the Biletnikoff Award next season, which is given to the nation's top receiver.

It’s that time of year again.

Watch lists for every college football award are coming out, and TCU has plenty of players with potential of taking home significant hardware by the end of the season. Here’s a list of Frogs that are already generating some preseason buzz (this will be updated) --

WR Jalen Reagor

Maxwell Award (nation’s player of the year)

Biletnikoff Award (nation’s top receiver)

Preseason All-Big 12

Reagor had a sensational sophomore season with 1,061 yards receiving on 72 receptions, despite TCU using four different quarterbacks on the season. Of his 72 catches, 44 went for either a first down or touchdown.

Former TCU great Davey O’Brien won the Maxwell Award in 1938. TCU consensus first-team All-American Josh Doctson was a finalist for the Biletnikoff Award in 2015.

OT Lucas Niang

Preseason All-Big 12

Niang didn’t allow a sack last season, according to Pro Football Focus, and is poised to build on what was a successful junior campaign. He has the makings of becoming a starter in the NFL one day.

RB Darius Anderson

Doak Walker Award (nation’s top running back)

Anderson is listed behind Sewo Olonilua and Emari Demercado coming out of spring practices, but that could change by the time the season rolls around. Anderson is coming off a season in which he rushed for 598 yards and three TDs, including a record-setting 93-yard TD run against Ohio State.

Former TCU great LaDainian Tomlinson won the Doak Walker Award in 2000.

OL Kellton Hollins

Allstate AFCA Good Works Team nominee (players making an impact in community service)

Hollins, a center, is the president of S.P.A.R.K., an organization started by TCU football players to provide motivation to local youth about the importance of education and serving the community. He’s also given back through a number of other organizations, and is a regular speaker at Boys & Girls Clubs of America.

CB Jeff Gladney

Chuck Bednarik Award (nation’s best defensive player)

Preseason All-Big 12

Gladney is arguably the top cornerback in the Big 12, coming off a standout junior season in which he had team-leading 13 pass breakups. He also tied for the team-lead with two interceptions. Pro Football Focus rated him as the No. 1 defensive back in the Big 12 in lowest passer rating allowed (46.9) with a minimum of 200 coverage snaps.

DT Ross Blacklock

Chuck Bednarik Award (nation’s best defensive player)

Blacklock sat out last season with an Achilles injury, but is determined to re-establish himself as one of the top defensive tackles in the country. In 2017, he started all 14 games and earned Big 12 co-defensive freshman of the year honors.

DT Corey Bethley

Preseason All-Big 12

Bethley emerged last season when Blacklock went down with an injury, registering 9.5 tackles for loss and five sacks.