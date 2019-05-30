TCU
TCU’s Amy Okonkwo signs pro contract to play overseas
Amy Okonkwo’s playing days aren’t over yet.
The TCU product has signed a contract with Club Deportivo Zamarat in Zamora, Spain, the university announced on Thursday. The team competes in the Liga Femenina de Baloncesto, the top-tier women’s league in Spain.
Okonkwo is coming off a senior season in which she earned All-Big 12 second-team honors.
For her TCU career, she finished averaging 13.11 points a game. She also ranks ninth in career rebounds (606), 10th in career points (1,324) and 10th in field goal percentage (.479). She was also the second-most accurate free-throw shooter in program history at 85 percent.
