XFL could be TCU ex KaVontae Turpin’s best option to extend football career

Ex-TCU returner KaVontae Turpin is looking for a chance at the NFL Ex-TCU returner KaVontae Turpin has his sights on the NFL and is training in the hopes of being included in a NFL Pro Day. Turpin was dismissed from the TCU football team last year after arrests for two domestic violence charges. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Ex-TCU returner KaVontae Turpin has his sights on the NFL and is training in the hopes of being included in a NFL Pro Day. Turpin was dismissed from the TCU football team last year after arrests for two domestic violence charges.

KaVontae Turpin could be XFL bound to continue his football playing days.

Turpin posted on his Twitter account Friday night that he had been invited to the XFL.

“God is good!” Turpin wrote. “Received my @xfl2020 invitation today got some unfinished business to take care of.”

The XFL is set to start play in 2020 and will have Texas-based teams in Arlington and Houston. The Arlington organization is being coached by former Oklahoma coach Bob Stoops, and the Houston franchise will be coached by June Jones.

The inaugural XFL Draft is scheduled for October 2019 with training camps beginning in November.

The XFL is Turpin’s best option to continue his playing days for now.

Turpin faces an uphill battle to land in the NFL after pleading guilty to assaulting his girlfriend last month. Turpin accepted two years’ deferred adjudication probation, and must complete a 27-week Partner Abuse Intervention Program through SafeHaven of Tarrant County, to have the misdemeanor charge dropped from his record.

The XFL is planning to exclude any players with felony convictions. Turpin faced misdemeanor charges, which is why he’d be eligible for the start-up league.

He had two domestic violence charges that led to his dismissal from the TCU program last fall. In March 2018, he was charged with battery against his girlfriend in Las Cruces, New Mexico. That charge was pled down to disorderly contact last month.

But an assault charge in Tarrant County, stemming from an October arrest in Fort Worth involving the same girlfriend, did not get resolved as favorably. Turpin plead guilty, telling the judge: “On October 20th, 2018 I grabbed and pulled Ms. Atwater and I understand she felt pain as a result.

“For this, I am truly sorry. However, I did not strike her with my hand. I accept full responsibility for my actions and I am dedicated to being accountable to Ms. Atwater and this Court going forward.”

NFL teams are hesitant to bring in players with domestic violence history.

Turpin will try and re-establish himself in the XFL. There’s no question he’s a difference-maker with the ball in his hands.

Turpin is TCU’s all-time leader in return touchdowns with six (four punts, two kickoffs). He also was a playmaker on offense as a receiver with 13 career receiving TDs, as well as two rushing TDs.