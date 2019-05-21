TCU

Former TCU All-American signs two-year, $23 million extension

Andy Dalton and Jerry Hughes appreciate TCU reunions

Former TCU football players, including 11 playing in the NFL, congregated on campus for TCU Pro Day By
Buffalo Bills defensive end and former TCU All-American Jerry Hughes is expected to sign a two-year, $23 million extension, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports.

Hughes is guaranteed $19.5 million, a source tells Schefter.

Hughes is preparing for his 10th season in the NFL after being drafted in the first round by the Colts in 2010. After three seasons in Indianapolis, Hughes was traded to the Bills. He had seven sacks, 13 tackles for a loss and 18 quarterback hits in 2018.

Stefan Stevenson

Stefan Stevenson has been covering sports for the Star-Telegram since 1997. He spent five years covering TCU athletics, which included two BCS bowls, two trips to the college World Series and the move to the Big 12. He has covered the Texas Rangers since 2014 and started reporting on the Dallas Cowboys in 2016.
