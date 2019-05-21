TCU
Former TCU All-American signs two-year, $23 million extension
Buffalo Bills defensive end and former TCU All-American Jerry Hughes is expected to sign a two-year, $23 million extension, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports.
Hughes is guaranteed $19.5 million, a source tells Schefter.
Hughes is preparing for his 10th season in the NFL after being drafted in the first round by the Colts in 2010. After three seasons in Indianapolis, Hughes was traded to the Bills. He had seven sacks, 13 tackles for a loss and 18 quarterback hits in 2018.
