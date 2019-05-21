Former TCU All-American signs two-year, $23 million extension

Andy Dalton and Jerry Hughes appreciate TCU reunions Former TCU football players, including 11 playing in the NFL, congregated on campus for TCU Pro Day Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Former TCU football players, including 11 playing in the NFL, congregated on campus for TCU Pro Day

Buffalo Bills defensive end and former TCU All-American Jerry Hughes is expected to sign a two-year, $23 million extension, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports.

Hughes is guaranteed $19.5 million, a source tells Schefter.

Hughes is preparing for his 10th season in the NFL after being drafted in the first round by the Colts in 2010. After three seasons in Indianapolis, Hughes was traded to the Bills. He had seven sacks, 13 tackles for a loss and 18 quarterback hits in 2018.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Star-Telegram content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Bills’ DE Jerry Hughes is signing a two-year extension worth up to $23 million that includes $19.5 million guaranteed, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) May 21, 2019