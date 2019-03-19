TCU men’s golf wins Lake Charles Toyota Invitational in record-setting fashion

The TCU men’s golf team posted a record-setting score on Tuesday -- a fitting 47-under 817 -- to claim the Lake Charles [La.] Toyota Invitational.

The Frogs’ posted Fort Worth’s area code in a dominant showing, taking team honors with a 15-stroke victory over Texas Tech (32-under 832) at The Country Club at The Golden Nugget.

TCU senior David Ravetto took medalist honors with a 19-under 197, highlighted with an opening round 8-under 64. He closed with rounds of 66 and 67, winning by six strokes over teammate Hayden Springer (-13) and Texas Tech’s Sandy Scott (-13).





The 19-under 197 by Ravetto is a TCU record for the lowest 54-hole score, bettering Paul Barjon’s previous record of 11-under 199 at the Stanford U.S. Intercollegiate in 2013. Ravetto now has two wins in his TCU career, as he won last spring at the Mission Inn Spring Spectacular.

The combined team score of 47-under 817 is the lowest in program history. The previous record of 18-under 822 was set at the UH Hilo Intercollegiate in 2007.

Along with Ravetto and Springer, TCU’s final team score consisted of performances by Stefano Mazzoli (11-under 205) and Triston Fisher (4-under 212).

TCU’s golf team will return to action March 31- April 1 at The Hayt in Ponte Vedra, Fla.