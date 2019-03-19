Hello, Big 12 play: TCU baseball feeling good following win over UTA at Globe Life Park

TCU baseball is going into Big 12 play riding high.

The Frogs are on a four-game winning streak after a 5-3 victory over UT-Arlington on Tuesday night at Globe Life Park.

“I thought it was a really well played ballgame,” TCU coach Jim Schlossnagle said. “They had four errors, but I think for the most part UTA is much improved. I don’t think we’ve won a game like this. We haven’t won a real baseball game. We either lose or we win by a bunch.

“The formula you saw tonight on the mound is probably what we’re going to have to be, at least in the midweek games.”

TCU (13-6) opens Big 12 play on Friday with the Texas Longhorns visiting Lupton Stadium for a three-game series. UTA fell to 12-9 on the season, and has a three-game series at Georgia State this weekend.

With the game tied 1-1 going into the fourth, TCU jumped ahead on a three-run homer by third baseman Conner Shepherd.

Second baseman Austin Henry started the inning by drawing a walk, and Adam Oviedo had a one-out single before Shepherd sent a 1-0 fastball over the right-center field fence for a 4-1 lead.

It marked the third home run of the season by Shepherd, and the 10th of his career. His first home run came at Dodger Stadium last season.

“It’s awesome, really cool to play games in these big league ballparks,” Shepherd said. “It’s really neat.”

UTA pulled to within 4-2 in the bottom half of the inning on a one-out RBI single by Zac Cook up the middle, but TCU added another run in the sixth for a 5-2 lead.

UTA pulled to within 5-3 in the sixth on an RBI groundout by Tyler Rice, but that was as close as it’d get.

TCU right-hander Spencer Arrighetti made his first career start, allowing one run over two innings, before being replaced by left-hander Haylen Green, who allowed one run over three innings and earned the win.





TCU right-hander Charles King worked around a leadoff single and one-out error in a scoreless sixth, courtesy of a nice backhanded stop by first baseman Jake Guenther for the second out of the inning.

That started a stretch of King retiring six straight before UTA’s Connor Aube reached on a one-out triple and scored on Rice’s grounder in the eighth.

Frogs lefty Augie Mihlbauer got the team out of the eighth, and Marcelo Perez pitched a scoreless ninth.

UTA’s Cook had a leadoff single to start the ninth, bringing the tying run to the plate, but Perez got out of it. UTA’s Josh Minjarez lined out to third and Cook was doubled up at first, and then Dylan Paul struck out.

Now it’s on to conference play.

“These last four games have helped our confidence as a team,” Shepherd said.