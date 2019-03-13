Survive and advance. TCU fends off late charge by Oklahoma State in Big 12 opener

TCU played like a team worthy of an NCAA Tournament bid for most of Wednesday night.

The Frogs came out red-hot offensively with its best first half in a couple months, and had a 21-point lead early in the second half. But Oklahoma State had a late charge and took the lead with 26.1 seconds left.

But TCU junior guard Desmond Bane saved the day -- and season -- by knocking down a 3-pointer as the Frogs went on to a 73-70 victory in the Big 12 tournament opener at the Sprint Center.

TCU (20-12) finds itself on the “bubble” for a second straight NCAA bid, but has made a case this past week. TCU had a 69-56 victory over Texas in Austin on Saturday, and now have this too-close-for-comfort win over Oklahoma State (12-20) in the Big 12 tournament.

TCU is at the 20-win mark and most felt winning Wednesday would almost secure a berth. But it’s not a guarantee and TCU will look to add a more impressive win to its resume when it faces top-seeded Kansas State at 1:30 p.m. Thursday.

TCU had a 65-52 lead with 8:06 left. But Oklahoma State went on a 16-3 run, tying the game on a layup Yor Anei with 53 seconds left.

That run extended to 18-3 when Lindy Waters made a couple of free throws for a 70-68 lead with 26.1 seconds.

But Bane delivered when it mattered most, nailing a 3-pointer from the corner with 16 seconds left. That ended what had become a 6 minute, 47 second scoring drought for TCU in which it went 0-for-5.

Oklahoma State had a chance to win it, but Waters missed a jumper with five seconds left.

TCU’s Alex Robinson sealed the game by getting the rebound and making a pair of free throws.

Frogs sophomore Kouat Noi had a game-high 20 points. It’s the fifth time this season Noi has reached the 20-point mark, and the Frogs are

Oklahoma State won the previous meeting against TCU, 68-61, in Stillwater, but Noi didn’t play in that game after rolling his ankle in practice.

He proved to be a difference maker as TCU got off to its best start in two months.

Noi knocked down a pair of 3-pointers to start the game and, before you knew it, TCU had taken a 27-11 lead less than eight minutes into the game.

TCU still had a 16-point lead, 45-29, by half. It was the most first-half points the Frogs scored since dropping 48 against West Virginia on Jan. 15 in Fort Worth.

Noi paced the way with 14 points, going 5-for-7 from the field in the first half. Freshman center Kevin Samuel continued his strong play down low with 12 points and five rebounds.

As a team, TCU won the rebounding 22-10 in the first half, shot 58 percent from the field (18-for-31) and 50 percent from 3-point range (6-for-12).