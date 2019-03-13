TCU

Survive and advance. TCU fends off late charge by Oklahoma State in Big 12 opener

By Drew Davison

March 13, 2019 08:13 PM

TCU’s Kevin Samuel (21) competes for a rebound against Oklahoma State’s Cameron McGriff, right, and Yor Anei during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in the Big 12 men’s tournament Wednesday, March 13, 2019, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
KANSAS CITY, Mo.

TCU played like a team worthy of an NCAA Tournament bid for most of Wednesday night.

The Frogs came out red-hot offensively with its best first half in a couple months, and had a 21-point lead early in the second half. But Oklahoma State had a late charge and took the lead with 26.1 seconds left.

But TCU junior guard Desmond Bane saved the day -- and season -- by knocking down a 3-pointer as the Frogs went on to a 73-70 victory in the Big 12 tournament opener at the Sprint Center.

TCU (20-12) finds itself on the “bubble” for a second straight NCAA bid, but has made a case this past week. TCU had a 69-56 victory over Texas in Austin on Saturday, and now have this too-close-for-comfort win over Oklahoma State (12-20) in the Big 12 tournament.

TCU is at the 20-win mark and most felt winning Wednesday would almost secure a berth. But it’s not a guarantee and TCU will look to add a more impressive win to its resume when it faces top-seeded Kansas State at 1:30 p.m. Thursday.

TCU had a 65-52 lead with 8:06 left. But Oklahoma State went on a 16-3 run, tying the game on a layup Yor Anei with 53 seconds left.

That run extended to 18-3 when Lindy Waters made a couple of free throws for a 70-68 lead with 26.1 seconds.

But Bane delivered when it mattered most, nailing a 3-pointer from the corner with 16 seconds left. That ended what had become a 6 minute, 47 second scoring drought for TCU in which it went 0-for-5.

Oklahoma State had a chance to win it, but Waters missed a jumper with five seconds left.

TCU’s Alex Robinson sealed the game by getting the rebound and making a pair of free throws.

Frogs sophomore Kouat Noi had a game-high 20 points. It’s the fifth time this season Noi has reached the 20-point mark, and the Frogs are

Oklahoma State won the previous meeting against TCU, 68-61, in Stillwater, but Noi didn’t play in that game after rolling his ankle in practice.

He proved to be a difference maker as TCU got off to its best start in two months.

Noi knocked down a pair of 3-pointers to start the game and, before you knew it, TCU had taken a 27-11 lead less than eight minutes into the game.

TCU still had a 16-point lead, 45-29, by half. It was the most first-half points the Frogs scored since dropping 48 against West Virginia on Jan. 15 in Fort Worth.

Noi paced the way with 14 points, going 5-for-7 from the field in the first half. Freshman center Kevin Samuel continued his strong play down low with 12 points and five rebounds.

As a team, TCU won the rebounding 22-10 in the first half, shot 58 percent from the field (18-for-31) and 50 percent from 3-point range (6-for-12).

