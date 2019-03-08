We’re two weeks from Big 12 baseball. TCU focused on these two areas in California

The TCU baseball team has two points of emphasis before Big 12 play starts in two weeks.

First, the Frogs would like to solidify their rotation that now includes right-hander Jake Eissler, who has been terrific in relief work. Secondly, the defense has to improve. The Frogs have given up 14 unearned runs and they have committed 10 errors in the first 11 games this season.

TCU (7-4) will look to make strides in those areas on its California trip. The Frogs start a three-game series at Long Beach State (1-10) tonight, and then have a matchup at San Diego on Tuesday.

“We’re like any other team, you know more about yourself today than you did three weeks ago,” coach Jim Schlossnagle said. “I like where we are. This has a chance to be an exciting weekend.”

Sign Up and Save Get six months of free digital access to the Star-Telegram

TCU standout left-hander Nick Lodolo is expected to start Friday followed by Eissler on Saturday and Brandon Williamson on Sunday. Senior Jared Janczak will start Tuesday at San Diego.

The most excitement will likely come Saturday when Eissler makes his first start of the season. In three relief appearances, Eissler has allowed just two runs on six hits with 13 strikeouts and one walk over 14 innings.

It’s a continuation of his strong finish to the 2018 season. Eissler has been valuable coming out of the bullpen, and it will be difficult to replace those quality innings, but teams want the best pitchers in starting roles.

“He’s a strike-thrower with three pitches, and that should allow him to be a good starting pitcher,” Schlossnagle said. “Is that going to happen right out of the gate? I’d hope so.”

Moving Eissler into the rotation allows TCU to give Janczak more rest and time to work on his mechanics.

Janczak is expected to be one of TCU’s best starters this season, but he is still finding his rhythm following an offseason in which he underwent two surgeries. Schlossnagle said Janczak’s arm slot is lower than what it had been when he earned All-American honors from several publications in 2017.

Janczak and the coaching staff is working to get back to that 2017 delivery, and the thought is it’s getting closer.

“His release angle, his extension, they’re drastically different today than they were in 2017,” Schlossnagle said. “It’s just a matter of trying to get back to that guy. Some days he’s closer, some days he’s not. We’re just trying to find out what works for him.

“I do think we’re getting closer. I don’t know if we’ll ever get to that particular delivery, but Jared is experienced and a good athlete. He can reinvent himself and get outs different ways.”

As far as the defense, Schlossnagle is focused on finding an everyday third baseman, or at least a suitable two-man rotation. It’s been a rotating door at third base early on this season, but TCU will give Adam Oviedo the start there tonight.

Schlossnagle doesn’t know what the defensive ceiling is for his team, but he’d like to have at least a .975 fielding percentage and limit the number of free bases given away.

TCU is expected to see plenty of “small ball” this weekend as California programs like to use sacrifice bunts and things of that nature to produce offense. Long Beach State, for instance, has 12 sacrifice hits in 11 games so far this season.

“We’ve got to make the routine play,” Schlossnagle said. “Then, this third base thing … not turning a bunt into an out leads to big innings and there’s a lot of communication that goes on between the infielders and catcher and pitcher in order to get outs.

“I’m not sure if we’ll become an elite defense, I’m not looking for a .980 fielding percentage, but a solid .975 or better. We can’t give away free bases.”