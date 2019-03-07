Frogs pick up first commitment for 2020 after CenTex defensive back announces pledge

TCU has its first commitment for 2020.

Jahdae Barron, a cornerback from Pflugerville Connally, announced his commitment on Thursday.

“After a great talk with my family I’m excited to announce that I’m committed to Texas Christian University,” Barron wrote on his Twitter account. “Thank you to my coaches, teachers, and support team for helping me make this dream a reality.”

Barron is listed at 5-foot-11, 175 pounds. He does not have a ranking on 247Sports, but was recruited by TCU defensive coordinator Chad Glasgow.

Barron may not have much buzz because his high school team went 1-9 last season, including losing the final seven. But TCU certainly has an eye for talented secondary players throughout the Gary Patterson era.