TCU’s Moore just became the second player in program history to earn this distinction

By Drew Davison

March 06, 2019 04:01 PM

Jordan Moore joined exclusive company on Wednesday.

The TCU women’s basketball standout was named to the All-Big 12 first team. She is just the second player to earn that distinction, joining Zahna Medley, who claimed the honors three times from 2014-16.

Moore, a senior, also was named to the league’s All-Defensive Team.

Moore is averaging 16.7 points and 8.3 rebounds this season. She ranks second on the league in field goal percentage (.601) and blocked shots (2.4).

Senior Amy Okonkwo earned All-Big 12 second team honors. In conference games, she is averaging 14.6 points and 6.2 rebounds.

It’s the fourth time in TCU’s seven seasons in the Big 12 to have multiple players recognized.

TCU is looking to solidify its case to reach the NCAA tournament. The Frogs open the Big 12 tournament against No. 21 Texas on Saturday night in Oklahoma City.

