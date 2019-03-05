Rough fourth quarter dooms TCU against Texas on Senior Night; Big 12 Tourney up next

Senior center Jordan Moore had a team-high 15 points and 8 rebounds and TCU shot 31 percent from the floor in a 62-48 loss to No. 21 Texas on Senior Night on Tuesday at Schollmaier Arena.

Moore, a Lisa Leslie Award finalist, came into the game averaging 16 points per game and was the post-dominant offensive threat for TCU (20-9, 10-8 Big 12). Moore finished 6 of 14 from the floor, and added three blocks and two steals.

“We shot as bad as we shot in a long time and gave Texas opportunities,” TCU head coach Raegan Pebley said. “There are elements from this game that we will learn from and regroup and be ready in Oklahoma City.”

Fellow senior Amy Okonkwo was the only other Frog in double-digit scoring, finishing with 14 points and six rebounds. Okonkwo hit 2 of 4 from beyond the arc and made both of her free throws.

Sign Up and Save Get six months of free digital access to the Star-Telegram

Big 12 standout Sug Sutton was the spark for Texas (22-8, 12-6 Big 12), scoring 10 of the Longhorns first 14 points. Sutton finished with a game-high 21 points and six assists. Texas shot 44 percent from the field as a team and won the points in the paint battle, 34-26.

“We just allowed her to be comfortable and she capitalized on it, she’s a great pull-up player and we have to make sure we do a better job defending her in the Big 12 tournament,” Pebley said on containing Sutton.

Tied at halftime, the Frogs failed to connect on a 3-pointer in the second half and couldn’t get much going offensively. TCU was held to just four points in the fourth quarter and shot 1 of 11 from the field.

With the regular season chapter closed, both teams are headed to the Big 12 Tournament with a rematch in store.

“We’re not just going to the Big 12 tournament to get to the NCAA Tournament,” “We are going to the Big 12 Tournament to go win the Big 12 Tournament. One game at a time, everything else will take care of itself and we are going to Oklahoma City with a different mission in mind.”

TCU and Texas will face off again on Saturday for first round play with a 8:30 p.m. tip-off.

“That we are going to give everything we got,” Pebley stated on what to expect from the Horned Frogs this weekend. “We are a team that is going to fight together and that’s all I can ask them to do.”