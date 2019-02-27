Moore, Ray in control as TCU snaps two-game skid with road win vs. Kansas

Senior forward Jordan Moore dropped 28 points and grabbed 9 rebounds to power TCU past Kansas, 76-66, on Wednesday at Allen Fieldhouse.

Moore, who continues to make her case as a Lisa Leslie Award finalist, was the engine for the Frogs during their 31-point third quarter. Moore finished 11 of 15 from the field and finished 66 percent from the free throw line.

“Jordan’s been really consistent for us and she doesn’t force anything,” TCU head coach Ragean Pebley told gofrogs.com. “Her teammates aren’t forcing it to her, she is playing patient, smart basketball and continues to be steady for us.”

With the help of a few knock-down 3-pointers from junior teammate Kianna Ray, Moore and Ray combined for 18 points in the third quarter to extend TCU’s lead, 68-47.

The Frogs (19-8, 9-7 Big 12) shot 73 percent in the third quarter and Ray finished with 18 points, including going 4 of 7 from beyond the arc.

“Kianna’s a player that builds her confidence and will be at her best when she’s confident,” Pebley said.

Senior standout, Christalah Lyons led Kansas (12-15, 2-14 Big 12) with 18 points and Austin Richardson added 16 points and seven rebounds.

TCU forced 17 turnovers and bullied its way in the low-post for 42 points in the paint.

“Every road game is a tough road game in the Big 12, I don’t care who you are playing,” Pebley said. “You value them, you appreciate them, and you celebrate them.”

TCU stays on the road to take on Oklahoma on Saturday for a 4:30 p.m. tip. Kansas, losers of eight straight, hosts West Virginia at 7 p.m.