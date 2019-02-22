TCU’s Schlossnagle rips new NCAA rule: ‘It’s a dumb rule. It’s dumb. It’s horrible.’

TCU coach Jim Schlossnagle isn’t a fan of a new pitching rule being implemented in college baseball this season.

Schlossnagle had a discussion with umpires during TCU’s home opener Wednesday against Abilene Christian, pointing out that a Wildcats pitcher wasn’t following a new rule that requires pitchers to have both feet touching the rubber when in the windup.

“Your stride foot has to be touching the rubber,” Schlossnagle explained after TCU’s 12-4 victory.

“They had pitchers whose stride foot was in front of the rubber. We had pitchers that used to do that and I made them change. I hate pointing those things out, but the rules are the rules. If our pitchers are going to have to abide by them, then everybody else’s are going to too.”

But Schlossnagle lamented the new rule and having to nitpick about it to umpires. He said the NCAA implemented it to differentiate pitchers from throwing out of the windup and the stretch. If nobody is on base, pitchers typically pitch from the windup.

If runners are on base, pitchers will throw from the stretch.

MLB does not have such a rule. Pitchers who pitch from the windup with their stride foot off the rubber include household names such as David Price and Jake Arrieta.

“It’s a dumb rule,” Schlossnagle said. “It’s dumb. It’s horrible. It would basically keep David Price and Jake Arrieta from pitching in college baseball today, which is dumb.

“But that’s what the rules are. I’ve made our pitchers change who used to throw like that, so it is what it is.

“It is silly, but I’ve made all of our pitchers change. It was uncomfortable for them for a while, so we’re going to hold everybody else accountable to that.”

TCU opens a three-game home series against Grand Canyon University on Friday. The Frogs are off to a 3-1 start this season.