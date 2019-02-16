TCU

A 19-point halftime deficit isn’t ideal, but it’s what TCU faced at West Virginia

By Bailey Arredondo Special to the Star-Telegram

February 16, 2019 04:45 PM

TCU found itself down 19 points at halftime on the road at West Virginia and that simply proved to be too much of a deficit to ovecome in a 79-65 loss at WVU Coliseum.

Despite a perfect 8 of 8 shooting night from TCU senior center Jordan Moore, the Horned Frogs (18-7, 8-6 Big 12) failed to get within reach of West Virginia (18-6, 9-4 Big 12), which lead 44-25 at the half.

“I thought they came out really ready to play,” TCU head coach Raegan Pebley told gofrogs.com. “The first few minutes of the game I think really dictated a tempo for them.”

Redshirt junior Tynice Martin kept West Virginia afloat in a 21-point outing, including six 3-pointers.

Moore’s 17 points was a team best. She also added eight rebounds. Amy Okonkwo had 15 points off the bench and eight boards for the Frogs.

“They are a quality team and we are a quality team, and I think the Big 12 is a four or five team league,” Pebley expressed to gofrogs.com. “But that first quarter we dug a hole and had to climb from it.”

West Virginia had four players score in double digits, and made 12 of 21 from beyond the arc in a 57 percent shooting effort. Freshman guard Madisen Smith scored 17 points and Naomi Davenport added a double-double with 15 points and 10 rebounds.

The Frogs could not keep West Virginia off the glass as they were out-rebounded, 45-33. TCU shot 40 percent from the field as a team and forced 22 turnovers.

After dropping two of its last three, TCU returns home to take on Kansas State on Feb. 23 at 5 p.m. West Virginia, winners of two straight, will travel to face Oklahoma State on Wednesday for a 7 p.m. tip.

