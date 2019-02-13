Heard goes off for a career-high to help TCU upset No. 18 Iowa State

Sophomore guard Lauren Heard scored a career-high 27 points in leading TCU past No. 18 Iowa State, 76-69, on Wednesday at Schollmaier Arena.

Heard, who came into the game averaging 8 points per game, had the green light in recording her career-high in 3-pointers on a 5 of 10 shooting night. Heard finished 7 of 20 from the floor, including going 8 of 10 from the free throw line.

“My teammates always say they believe in me and I should believe in myself,” Heard said. “And I just shoot it with confidence and it went in today.”

TCU senior forward Amy Okonkwo finished with 17 points and 13 rebounds for her third double-double of the season, while fellow senior Jordan Moore added 10 points and 12 rebounds.

The Frogs improved to 14-1 at home this season.

“Leadership and experience are so important this time of year, and we are seeing that in a lot of different ways from our team right now,” TCU head coach Raegan Pebley said.

Iowa State senior guard Bridget Carleton was the Cyclones main offensive production, scoring 34 points and grabbing 10 rebounds. She entered leading the Big 12 in points per game (20.6).

Succeeding a 15-point first quarter performance from Carleton, TCU’s (18-6, 8-5 Big 12) defense kicked it up a notch in the second quarter and held Carleton to just two points. The Frogs outscored Iowa State (18-6, 8-4 Big 12), 21-10, to regain the lead, 40-35, at the half.

“We knew we were going to have to play hard,” Pebley said. “In the second quarter we changed our mindset to not just going out and executing, but putting our heart more into it.”

The Frogs won the rebound battle, 46-42, and held Iowa State to 28 percent from beyond the arc.

TCU, which sits at 5th place in the Big 12, will look to continue its success when it travels to Morgantown to take on West Virginia on Saturday at 1 p.m.. Iowa State returns home to face Oklahoma State at 1 p.m.