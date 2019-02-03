Moore shines in TCU’s fourth-straight win: ‘No matter what happens, she’s unstoppable’

Senior center Jordan Moore notched her sixth double-double of the season with 20 points and 16 rebounds to lead TCU past Oklahoma State, 69-55, on Sunday at Schollmaier Arena.

Moore, one of two NCAA players who is averaging over 15.5 points and two blocks per game, was dominant in the paint as the Frogs (16-5, 6-4 Big 12) outscored Oklahoma State 17-7 in the second quarter to gain a 36-19 halftime lead. Moore finished 8-of-18 from the field and 4-of-5 from the free throw line.

“I told Jordan last year that no one is better than her,” said Sophomore guard Lauren Heard. “No matter what happens, she’s unstoppable and I keep telling her that and she keeps fighting.”

Heard had herself a day too with six points, a career-high 14 rebounds and five assists. Junior guard Kianna Ray added 17 points, including three 3-pointers.

“I keep a mentality that I always can be doing something,” said Heard on what kind of player she wants to define herself as. “Whether its scoring, rebounds, assists, or steals I feel like I always can be helping the team win.”

TCU’s defense was poise and assertive in containing Oklahoma State’s top two scorers, Vivian Gray and Braxtin Miller. Averaging 18.4 and 17.7 points, respectively, both guards combined for just 9 points in the first half.

“We want to be a physical team, we want to be a team that is smart,” TCU head coach Raegan Pebley said. “That we play really, really hard but with intellect as well.”

Gray started to find her groove late, finishing with 21 points and Miller had eight points.

The Frogs forced the ball down-low and scored 20 of their first 23 points in the paint.

When asked about the Frogs confidence and if they can beat anybody, Moore remarked, “Oh yeah.”

“If we work and do what we are supposed to do and have that focus, then yes,” she said.

“We’re going to stay focused one game at a time - that’s the vision and the mission,” Pebley said. “We believe that if we follow a process and follow a plan, the end result will take care of itself.”

Moore and the Horned Frogs look to make it five-straight wins as they hit the road to take on Texas Tech on Wednesday for a 7 p.m. tip-off. Oklahoma State (12-7, 3-5 Big 12), losers of four-straight, head home to matchup against in-state rival Oklahoma at 8 p.m.