TCU baseball will be on TV plenty in the 2019 season

TCU baseball will be coming to a television screen near you this season.

The Frogs will have 17 TV games, the school announced. The Big 12, in conjunction with ESPN and Fox Sports, announced the 2019 baseball TV slate this week.

TCU will have two games on ESPNU, three on ESPN3 and one on AT&T Sports. The other 11 will be broadcast on Fox Sports Southwest or FSSW+.

All games on ESPN or Fox will be available to watch on its respective mobile app.

The Frogs open their season next month with three games in Scottsdale, Arizona. It starts Feb. 15 against Cal State Fullerton. TCU’s first home game is set for Feb. 19 vs. Abilene Christian.

The first televised game will be against Texas on March 22.

Here is TCU’s TV schedule for the 2019 season --

Friday, March 22 vs. Texas • 6:30 p.m. • FSSW+

Saturday, March 23 vs. Texas • 7:30 p.m. • ESPNU

Sunday, March 24 vs. Texas • 1 p.m. • FSSW+

Tuesday, March 26 vs. UTRGV • 6:30 p.m. • FSSW+

Friday, March 29 vs. Oklahoma State • 6:30 p.m. • FSSW

Saturday, March 30 vs. Oklahoma State • 2 p.m. • FSSW

Saturday, April 13 vs. Seton Hall • 2 p.m. • FSSW

Thursday, April 18 at Kansas State • 6 p.m. • ESPN3

Friday, April 19 at Kansas State • 6 p.m. • ESPN3

Saturday, April 20 at Kansas State • 6 p.m. • ESPN3

Saturday, April 27 vs. Baylor • 3 p.m. • FSSW

Saturday, May 4 at West Virginia • 3 p.m. • AT&T Sportsnet

Saturday, May 11 vs. Kansas • 2 p.m. • FSSW

Sunday, May 12 vs. Kansas • 1 p.m. • FSSW+

Thursday, May 16 at Texas Tech • 6:30 p.m. • FSSW

Friday, May 17 at Texas Tech • 6:30 p.m. • FSSW+

Saturday, May 18 at Texas Tech • 6:30 p.m. • ESPNU