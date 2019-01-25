Look: TCU baseball begins quest for national championship with first practice of 2019

TCU opened baseball practice Friday.

The Frogs have been ranked as high as No. 16 in preseason polls.

TCU is just one of two programs nationally to reach the College World Series at least five times in the last nine seasons.

The Frogs open their season next month with three games in Scottsdale, Arizona. It starts Feb. 15 against Cal State Fullerton.

TCU’s first home game is set for Feb. 19 vs. Abilene Christian.