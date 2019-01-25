TCU

Look: TCU baseball begins quest for national championship with first practice of 2019

By Drew Davison

January 25, 2019 04:51 PM

Players do conditioning drills before practice. TCU baseball held its first practice of the 2019 season Friday, January 25 at Lupton Stadium.
Players do conditioning drills before practice. TCU baseball held its first practice of the 2019 season Friday, January 25 at Lupton Stadium. David Kent Star-Telegram
Players do conditioning drills before practice. TCU baseball held its first practice of the 2019 season Friday, January 25 at Lupton Stadium. David Kent Star-Telegram

TCU opened baseball practice Friday.

The Frogs have been ranked as high as No. 16 in preseason polls.

TCU is just one of two programs nationally to reach the College World Series at least five times in the last nine seasons.

The Frogs open their season next month with three games in Scottsdale, Arizona. It starts Feb. 15 against Cal State Fullerton.

TCU’s first home game is set for Feb. 19 vs. Abilene Christian.

Related stories from Fort Worth Star Telegram

texas-christian-university

texas-christian-university

texas-christian-university

mens-basketball

  Comments  