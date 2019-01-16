Report: Kansas State won’t block quarterback Alex Delton’s grad transfer to TCU

TCU won’t have any hurdles in landing former Kansas State quarterback Alex Delton.
ESPN reported that the Wildcats will not block Delton from going to the Frogs as a grad transfer.
TCU had been “optimistic” that K-State would grant his transfer.
The issue arose with Oklahoma reportedly trying to block Austin Kendall from transferring to West Virginia.
OU cited “competitive reasons” as why it’d do such a thing.
The Big 12 allows schools to force transfers — even those who graduated — to sit out a season if they opt for another conference institution.
It would have been petty had K-State not allowed Delton to go to TCU. The Wildcats are bringing in a new coaching staff, and Delton has no knowledge of their offensive playbook.
Delton will join a TCU team that doesn’t have a clear option at quarterback in 2019. He will compete with Max Duggan, Mike Collins and Justin Rogers for the starting job.
Duggan and Delton are expected to get most of the reps this spring. TCU is tentatively expected to start spring practice around the first week of March.
Rogers is still not 100 percent from a drop-foot condition, and Collins is recovering from a season-ending injury and not expected to be full-go in the spring.
