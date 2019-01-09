TCU guard Jaylen Fisher (knee) is out for tonight’s Kansas game

TCU will be without junior guard Jaylen Fisher tonight against No. 7 Kansas.

Fisher has been dealing with swelling in his right knee, something that sidelined him for the Big 12 opener against Baylor on Saturday. The Frogs and Jayhawks tip off at 8 p.m. at Allen Fieldhouse.

Fisher has missed five games because of issues with his right knee. He tore his meniscus in it last season, cutting his sophomore season short.

When healthy, Fisher has been a difference-making player for the Frogs. He is averaging 12.1 points in eight games, and has been a threat from 3-point range. Fisher had a stretch of five consecutive games in which he made at least four 3-pointers.

Redshirt freshman RJ Nembhard started in Fisher’s place against Baylor and is expected to do so again tonight. Nembhard had what coach Jamie Dixon called the best game of his young career. Nembhard scored 10 points on 3 of 5 shooting and knocked down a pair of free throws late in the game to secure TCU’s 85-81 victory.