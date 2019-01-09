TCU

TCU guard Jaylen Fisher (knee) is out for tonight’s Kansas game

By Drew Davison

January 09, 2019 06:37 PM

TCU’s Jaylen Fisher: I’ve just been feeling it

TCU junior guard Jaylen Fisher has been red-hot from 3-point range of late for the Frogs. He knocked down five 3-pointers in the first half against USC as TCU pulled away for a 35-point win.
By
Up Next
TCU junior guard Jaylen Fisher has been red-hot from 3-point range of late for the Frogs. He knocked down five 3-pointers in the first half against USC as TCU pulled away for a 35-point win.
By
LAWRENCE, Kan.

TCU will be without junior guard Jaylen Fisher tonight against No. 7 Kansas.

Fisher has been dealing with swelling in his right knee, something that sidelined him for the Big 12 opener against Baylor on Saturday. The Frogs and Jayhawks tip off at 8 p.m. at Allen Fieldhouse.

Fisher has missed five games because of issues with his right knee. He tore his meniscus in it last season, cutting his sophomore season short.

When healthy, Fisher has been a difference-making player for the Frogs. He is averaging 12.1 points in eight games, and has been a threat from 3-point range. Fisher had a stretch of five consecutive games in which he made at least four 3-pointers.

Redshirt freshman RJ Nembhard started in Fisher’s place against Baylor and is expected to do so again tonight. Nembhard had what coach Jamie Dixon called the best game of his young career. Nembhard scored 10 points on 3 of 5 shooting and knocked down a pair of free throws late in the game to secure TCU’s 85-81 victory.

TCU freshman guard RJ Nembhard had his best game of the season against Baylor to open Big 12 play. The Frogs could rely on him more with injury concerns surrounding Jaylen Fisher.

By



Related stories from Fort Worth Star Telegram

texas-christian-university

texas-christian-university

texas-christian-university

texas-christian-university

  Comments  