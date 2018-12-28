A player’s death forces cancellation of TCU men’s basketball game

TCU men’s basketball game against Hawaii Pacific scheduled for Friday in Hawaii was canceled after a Sharks player died.

Emil Isovic, 21, collapsed on the team bench Dec. 18 after exiting during a tournament game at the Hawaii Convention Center, according to the Honolulu Star-Advertiser.

Isovic, a sophomore, died at a hospital on Wednesday.

TCU, which has been in Hawaii for over a week playing in the Diamond Head Classic, released a statement late Thursday evening.

$20 for 365 Days of Unlimited Digital Access Last chance to take advantage of our best offer of the year! Act now!

“Under the current circumstances, it was not appropriate to play the game. Our thoughts and prayers are with Hawaii Pacific and the basketball team at this time,” the release said.



TCU beat Indiana State to win the tournament on Christmas Day.

Hawaii Pacific athletic director Sam Moku released a statement addressed to students and faculty.

“Our heartfelt condolences go out to Emil’s family and to all of you,” he said. “There aren’t words to express how much Emil will be missed. May we find comfort in one another’s company and solace in the memories of a young man who made an unforgettable impression on our hearts.”

TCU doesn’t play again until hosting Baylor in the Big 12 Conference opener at 3 p.m. Jan. 5.