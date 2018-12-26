WATCH: TCU associate AD reason Frogs got called for sideline interference on OT INT

The Cheez-It Bowl simply had it all.
Nine total interceptions.
Overtime.
And TCU’s associate athletics director being the reason for a Frogs’ sideline interference call.
During Cal’s first possession of the first overtime, Mark Cohen, who was the recipient of a CoSIDA 25-Year Service Award in 2014, could be seen falling on the sideline as a referee ran by him to keep an eye on an interception return by Frogs linebacker Jawuan Johnson.
Johnson was eventually tackled before he could return it for what would have been a game-ending interception, so TCU had to start its OT possession at its own 40 instead of the 25.
The Frogs would get a walk-off 27-yard field goal by Jonathan Song to win the game 10-7.
