They helped lead Newton to consecutive state titles. Now they’re focused on TCU.

Josh Foster didn’t come off the field Thursday.

He played quarterback. He played safety. He returned a punt.

All of it paid off when Newton prevailed, 21-16, over Canadian to win its second consecutive Class 3A Division II state championship at AT&T Stadium.

“It’s a great feeling,” Foster said.

$20 for 365 Days of Unlimited Digital Access Last chance to take advantage of our best offer of the year! Act now!

Now Foster can look forward to playing at the next level with TCU. He signed his national letter of intent on Wednesday, and is ready to get on campus.

“I can’t wait to get up there, great coaching staff and people up there,” Foster said. “It’s a great environment. To be able to finish this out my senior year, I can’t wait to get started up there and win more championships.”

Foster is expected to be joined by his high school teammate, running back Darwin Barlow, who has committed but won’t sign until February. Another teammate, 4-star athlete Tamauzia Brown, is committed to TCU but didn’t play in the state championship game for undisclosed reasons.

For Foster and Barlow, ending their high school careers with consecutive state championships is the perfect way to leave.

Foster tied for the team lead with 9.5 tackles and also broke up two passes. At quarterback, he finished 7 of 16 passing for 87 yards with no interceptions and no touchdowns.

But Foster is excited to focus on just one position in college – free safety.

“It’ll be much easier to be able to focus on one position,” Foster said. “I think playing offense in high school helped me a lot to be able to play free safety, being the quarterback of the defense, so it’ll be much easier playing just one position.”

Foster joins a safety unit that is losing several significant contributors after this season, including Niko Small, Ridwan Issahaku and Markell Simmons.

Foster called it a “great feeling” when he formally signed with TCU on Wednesday, saying he never considered other options.

Barlow, meanwhile, said he is “solid” on his TCU commitment even though other schools are still reaching out to him. He plans to sign in February.

Much like Foster, Barlow ended his stellar high school career impressively. He rushed for 106 yards and two touchdowns on 24 carries, and also had 35 yards receiving on two receptions, against Canadian.

Barlow couldn’t help but smile after winning the state championship and is ready for the next level.

“I’m pumped up for [college],” Barlow said. “I’m glad God has blessed me with this opportunity to go there for it. I’m just going to cherish the moments, cherish high school right now, my friends, ‘cause I know once I’m gone, I’m not going to be able to see them everyday like I do now.

“I’m just going to cherish the time I have with coach [WT Johnston] and our teammates now that we did it two times in a row. It’s just taking it all in.”

As far as Brown, it’s unclear what his status is going forward and if he’ll land at TCU.

“Yeah, we’re still trying to get him back on track,” Foster said. “Hopefully we get him back.”