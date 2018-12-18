TCU’s Gary Patterson: Winning is the No. 1 thing about the bowl game

The TCU football team isn’t just happy to reach a bowl game. At least coach Gary Patterson isn’t going to let his players be content with that accomplishment.

“Winning is the No. 1 thing about the bowl game because it carries you going forward with recruiting, everything that goes on,” said Patterson, who has won nine of the last 12 bowl games he’s coached.

That’s why Patterson is structuring bowl prep the best way he knows possible to ready his team for its matchup against Cal in the Cheez-It Bowl on Dec. 26 at Chase Field in Phoenix.

Patterson has implemented a “spring ball” format and Monday marked the sixth day. TCU will have two more practices in pads before departing for the bowl game on Saturday.

The Frogs will practice in shorts in Arizona. The plan in Arizona also calls for a team brunch on Christmas Day with a couple gifts, and then preparation for the night game the next day.

Patterson was pleased with how the second half of practice went Monday.

“Nobody ever likes to go back to practicing hard after you just got done with a full season,” Patterson said. “It’s a hard deal. I thought the last half of practice here was really good. We’ve just got to get going.

As it’s been the storyline much of the season, TCU is still dealing with a number of injured players. Some may be healthy enough to return. Some may not.

Time will tell.

“It’s our duct tape group here,” Patterson said. “The way it’s been going this year, I’d tell you the day before the game who’s ready, who’s not.”

Patterson didn’t know if linebacker Ty Summers or defensive tackle Joseph Broadnax would play. TCU has already ruled out injured players such as running back Darius Anderson, offensive lineman Austin Myers and quarterback Mike Collins.

Fifth-year senior Grayson Muehlstein will start at quarterback for the Frogs, and prized freshman recruit Justin Rogers is listed as the backup. But it’s not a given Rogers is ready to see game action.

Rogers sustained a severe knee injury his senior season in high school, and is dealing with a drop-foot condition.

“He’s still not where we want him to be with the foot and everything,” Patterson said.

Patterson joked he may have to serve as the backup quarterback. He could also be used as a body at defensive end and defensive tackle too.

TCU enters the game with only three defensive ends with starters Ben Banogu and L.J. Collier as well as backup Michael Epley. Freshman Ochaun Mathis won’t play as he’s already reached the maximum (four games) to remain eligible for a redshirt.

At defensive tackle, assuming Broadnax doesn’t play, the Frogs will be down to starters Corey Bethley and Terrell Cooper as well as reserve George Ellis III

At the end of the day, though, the Frogs are focused on one thing – getting a win. A win would make this another winning season for Patterson and TCU.

As Patterson put it, “Bowl games … the only time they’re fun is with a w-i-n.”