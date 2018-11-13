Is prized freshman Justin Rogers an option at QB for TCU these final two games?

TCU prized freshman quarterback Justin Rogers is not healthy enough to play in game situations yet.

“Justin Rogers would’ve already taken a couple snaps if he was totally cleared to be able to do everything he needs to do,” coach Gary Patterson said on Tuesday.

Rogers, a standout quarterback from Bossier City, Louisiana, has been limited since coming to TCU. He sustained a significant knee injury, including a torn anterior cruciate ligament and drop-foot condition, in the season opener for Parkway High School in August 2017.

Patterson said previously that the knee is healthy, but it’s the drop-foot condition that is holding Rogers back. And Patterson feels no pressure to force Rogers into live action.

If healthy, it would be beneficial for Rogers to experience the college game, but that benefit doesn’t outweigh the risk of an injury setback.

“That injury … I don’t have any control over it,” Patterson said.

Time is the only way for it to improve. Cowboys linebacker Jaylon Smith sustained a similar injury, and sat out his entire rookie season in 2016. Smith played last season, but didn’t look like his college self until this season.

For now, TCU is going to stick with Mike Collins at quarterback. Patterson said the team hasn’t been “displeased” with his play.

Collins finished his third start against West Virginia last Saturday, going 22-for-37 passing for 229 yards with one touchdown and no interceptions. For the season, he’s 75-for-134 (56 percent) for 1,045 yards with six touchdowns and two interceptions.