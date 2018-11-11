History made in TCU’s 49-point victory over Mississippi Valley State

History was made Sunday afternoon inside Schollmaier Arena.

Jordan Moore became the 18th player in TCU history to reach 1,000 career points when she scored 18 first-half points in the Horned Frogs’ 96-47 victory over Mississippi Valley State in front of 1,576 fans.

Moore was 8-of-12 from the field in only 15 minutes. She is also just the fifth player in program history to eclipse 1,000 career points while also grabbing 600 rebounds.

“I don’t sign anyone unless I think they are going to be great,” TCU head coach Raegan Pebley said. “We don’t sign them unless they are a culture fit and part of our culture is growth, both on the floor and off the floor. Jordan has done that. It’s not like Jordan has become a great player all of a sudden. She has just continued to build on it, has stayed confident and has stayed gritty. She has worked in the offseason to find the holes in the game and how she can get better.

Be the first to know. No one covers what is happening in our community better than we do. And with a digital subscription, you'll never miss a local story. SIGN ME UP!

“Her growth isn’t over yet, there are still steps she is taking right now. One thousand points is awesome, but I love that one of the first things she did was thank her teammates because they are the ones passing her the ball and encouraging her.”

Amy Okonkwo added 13 points in 10 minutes for TCU, while Elle Hellessey and Kiana Ray each had 11. Yummy Morris scored 10 as well.

“It has been an emotional few days for this team but I am just so proud of how they have served each other, how they have loved each other and how they have really created this family,” Pebley said. “It is moments like these that help you realize what kind of team you have and what their ‘why’ is. Their ‘why’ is, for sure, each other. I am really honored to be able to coach them.”

TCU led 20-10 after the first quarter and pulled away in the second to take a 51-21 lead into the locker rooms at half. The Frogs’ closed with their best defensive quarter, holding MVSU to just nine points in the fourth.

The Horned Frogs, whose next game is at home against SMU on Nov. 18, were much improved in two crucial areas from their season opener against Duquesne. Pebley’s club was just 6-of-19 from the 3-point line and only 5-of-16 from the free throw line against the Dukes.





On Sunday, though, they were 8-of-18 from deep and 16-of-19 from the charity stripe. TCU also had 28 assists on 36 FGs, out-rebounded MVSU 41-23 and forced 27 turnovers that resulted in 37 points.