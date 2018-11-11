Texas Athletics Director Chris Del Conte plans to overhaul the Longhorns sports landscape and mindset.
Did ex-TCU AD Chris Del Conte get ejected at Texas Tech vs. Texas? Here’s what happened

By Peter Dawson

November 11, 2018 02:04 PM

There was plenty of drama on the field when No. 15 Texas visited Lubbock to play Texas Tech.

Wide receiver Lil’ Jordan Humphrey made a spectacular touchdown catch with 23 seconds remaining, as the Longhorns defeated the Red Raiders, 41-34.

But apparently there was some drama on the sidelines as well. Late in the game, Brian Davis of HookEm.com tweeted that Texas athletic director Chris Del Conte had been ejected by the game by officials.

However, the former AD at TCU went on to explain the confusion to reporters, calling it “Fake News.”

