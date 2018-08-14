Guess who the top trending CFB team on StubHub is? Hint: They wear purple

TCU coach Gary Patterson would prefer his team start the season ranked 65th and then prove people wrong by the end of the season.





He’s not getting his wish this season. Instead, TCU is the “top-trending” team on StubHub.

The Horned Frogs year over year demand is up 298 percent based on StubHub sales, making the largest jump in demand among StubHub’s Top 10 selling teams, according to a news release Tuesday.

StubHub’s “trending” ranking “is based on amount of ticket sales per team on StubHub for 2018 NCAAF regular season.”

Much of the jump for TCU is driven by its early-season showdown against Ohio State at AT&T Stadium on Sept. 15. That is StubHub’s third-best selling game overall going into the season.

In StubHub’s “trending” formula, they are considering the Ohio State matchup a “home” game for TCU since of the proximity to campus. It’s also worth noting the data is gathered from StubHub sales only.

Even though they are “trending” the right way, according to StubHub, TCU is still coming up with different ticket options to encourage fans to attend games at Amon G. Carter Stadium this season.

They recently announced new season ticket options including a 3-game mini-plan for as low as $105 where fans can choose three of any six home games (Southern, Iowa State, Texas Tech, Oklahoma, Kansas State or Oklahoma State), or a package with all six games for $210.

Outside of the TCU news, other notable items from the StubHub release --

▪ The TCU and Ohio State game is the third-best selling game going into the season. The best? Another matchup at AT&T Stadium -- LSU and Miami on Sept. 2. This marks the first meeting between the two schools since 2005.

▪ The best-selling team in Texas, according to StubHub? Texas A&M.