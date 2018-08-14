TCU has replaced its cheerleading coach, who resigned after he was suspended, with newcomer from LSU.
TCU

TCU coach resigns after being placed on administrative leave

By Mac Engel

August 14, 2018 10:44 AM

One of the more odd coaching changes at TCU has been finalized.

Former TCU cheerleading coach Mickey Farris, who had been put on administrative leave earlier this year, has resigned.

The TCU athletic department had been “investigating” complaints from some cheerleaders, and their parents, about Coach Farris. Most of the complaints anchored around a lack of communication from the coach about individual performances.

Sources said none of the complaints or concerns were anything that were beyond those concerns.

In his place TCU has hired Elizabeth Peterson to join the department as the full-time cheer coach. She had previously been at LSU.

