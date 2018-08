College football is right around the corner and the Star-Telegram is bringing you its Top 25 teams going into the season.

We started last week with Nos. 25-21. This week, we’ll bring you Nos. 20-16. Here’s a recap of Nos. 21-25. Agree? Disagree? Let us know!

No. 25: LSU

No. 24: Texas

SIGN UP

Be the first to know. No one covers what is happening in our community better than we do. And with a digital subscription, you'll never miss a local story. SIGN ME UP!

SHARE COPY LINK Texas offensive tackle Connor Williams, a preseason All-American, says players have learned to embrace coach Tom Herman's intense, competitive nature in every aspect of what they do. Video by Jimmy Burch

No. 23: Central Florida

No. 22: Oregon

No. 21: Florida State