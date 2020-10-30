College bowl schedule has been set. Here are the dates you need to know.

Bowl Season has been set for the college football season, and Tarrant County will be home to games on back-to-back days.

The Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic is scheduled for 7:15 p.m. on Dec. 30 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington. The Lockheed Martin Armed Forces Bowl is scheduled for noon on Dec. 31 at Amon G. Carter Stadium in Fort Worth. Both games will be televised on ESPN.

“We are excited to be playing on New Year’s Eve, one of the most traditional college football bowl game dates, and we are looking forward to another outstanding game this year,” Armed Force Bowl executive director Brant Ringler said in a statement. “While this year has been like no other, we will do everything possible to honor all those in the armed forces who make this game possible.”

The Armed Forces Bowl was played on Dec. 31 three previous times, from 2007-09. It was held on Jan. 4 last season.

Other Texas-based bowls include the Tropical Smoothie Cafe Frisco Bowl at 7 p.m. on Dec. 19 at Toyota Stadium in Frisco; the SERVPRO First Responder Bowl at 3:30 p.m. on Dec. 26 at Gerald J. Ford Stadium in Dallas; the Valero Alamo Bowl at 9 p.m. on Dec. 29 at the Alamodome in San Antonio; the Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl at 2 p.m. on Dec. 31 at Sun Bowl Stadium in El Paso; and the Texas Bowl at 8 p.m. on Dec. 31 at NRG Stadium in Houston.

The College Football Playoff dates have been set, as well, with the semifinals (Rose Bowl and Sugar Bowl) taking place on Jan. 1 with the national championship scheduled for Jan. 11.