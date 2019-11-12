Tarleton State celebrates historic, big-time sports move. ‘Our dream became a reality.’

Members of the Tarleton Activity Board, sophomore Hannah Robertson, junior Germaine Jones, junior Destinee Oney, and sophomore Alex Rodriguez show their support for the university’s move to NCAA Division I. Special to the Star-Telegram

Wisdom Gym was filled with Tarleton State University faithful Tuesday night for one of the biggest announcements in the school’s 120-year history.

The school is joining the ranks of NCAA Division I beginning in the fall of 2020.

“Nov. 12, 2019 will be remembered as turning point in the history of this university,” Assistant Athletic Director and Master of Ceremonies Casey Hogan told the crowd. “I believe Tarleton is a special place because of its people — people like you who are here to help us celebrate this historic moment.”

Tarleton State Vice President of Intercollegiate Athletics Lonn Reisman, who has been at the school through its days in the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics and through its many years in NCAA Division II, echoed Hogan’s thoughts. He said this ranks as one of the two greatest days in school history, the other being in 1961, when they became a four-year institution.

Officials at Tarleton, along with the student leaders, began talk of the school joining NCAA Division I in 2003. Before this move became official, school leaders put a referendum before the student body, which voted almost 70% in approval of the move.

“Waiting 16 years, it would have been easy to give up,” Reisman said. “This is a historical night for Tarleton State University, one we’ll look back on in 10, 15, 20 years. The day our dream became a reality.”

Students were encouraged to wear a T-shirt with the words “Next level ready” on it, which they could get free with their student ID. Plenty of T-shirts were given away and worn by students who were thrilled with the school’s decision.

“I think it’s a big step for Tarleton. I think a lot more athletes will want to come here,” sophomore Hannah Robertson said.

“I think it will be a good move for our school. We’ll get the recognition we deserve,” junior Adrian Manning said.

Tarleton will be a member of the Western Athletic Conference, joining at the same time as Dixie State University in St. George, Utah. Current members are California Baptist, Cal State-Bakersfield, Chicago State, Grand Canyon, University of Missouri-Kansas City, New Mexico State, Seattle, UT Rio Grande Valley and Utah Valley.

The schools in the conference do not play football, so the Texans will play an independent schedule for a few years until the league brings football back, Tarleton Association Director of Athletic Communications Ryan Cox said.

In the meantime, the Texans, who are vying for a national championship in their final season of NCAA Division II football, received some exciting news for the future. Jay Graham, a member of the Texas A&M state board of regents, announced a game at Kyle Field between the Aggies and Texans in 2025.

Tarleton has been a part of the Texas A&M system since 1917.

“I know we’re all family here, but I guarantee you when you show up, you’re gonna hear ‘Beat the hell out of Tarleton,’” Graham said with a laugh.

Tarleton President Dr. James Hurley said with a smile, “We look forward to the competition. What a great opportunity for our student-athletes here.”

Hurley added that talks are going on for a potential game in Fort Worth against TCU in 2021.

“We’ve held that opening date. We’d love to open up in Fort Worth,” he said.

Hurley said it was the “student” part of the WAC that attracted him more than any other aspect. As great as the conference’s athletic history is, he said, with former members including 1984 national football champion Brigham Young, perennial power Boise State, and TCU, it was the league’s academic history he likes most.

“That’s the reason I was bullish on the WAC, academic enterprises are more attractive to me,” he said.

WAC Commissioner Jeff Hurd said, likewise, it was Tarleton’s strong academic history, alongside its sports success, that made the league happy to welcome the school.

“Why Tarleton? Learn. Compete. Inspire,” Hurd said, noting the school’s lengthy list of scholar athletes.

“Obviously they were interested in a great sports program, but they were also interested in the great faculty, great academics, great students,” said Texas A&M University System Chancellor John Sharp. “They were interested in a great university.”